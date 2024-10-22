Left Menu

Breakthrough in Border Diplomacy: India and China Reach Agreement

Indian and Chinese officials have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan highlighted the complexity of national security negotiations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the resolution of issues that began in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:36 IST
Breakthrough in Border Diplomacy: India and China Reach Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Indian and Chinese authorities have agreed on a protocol for patrolling along the contested Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, marking a key diplomatic breakthrough.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed satisfaction with the agreement, noting that such settlements in national security are complex. He emphasized the emotive and strategic challenges involved in negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the agreement follows weeks of negotiations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the disengagement process has been completed, allowing soldiers to resume their standard patrols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024