Breakthrough in Border Diplomacy: India and China Reach Agreement
Indian and Chinese officials have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan highlighted the complexity of national security negotiations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the resolution of issues that began in 2020.
In a significant development, Indian and Chinese authorities have agreed on a protocol for patrolling along the contested Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, marking a key diplomatic breakthrough.
Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed satisfaction with the agreement, noting that such settlements in national security are complex. He emphasized the emotive and strategic challenges involved in negotiations.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the agreement follows weeks of negotiations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the disengagement process has been completed, allowing soldiers to resume their standard patrols.
