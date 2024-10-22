Breakthrough in Border Diplomacy: India and China Reach Agreement

In a significant development, Indian and Chinese authorities have agreed on a protocol for patrolling along the contested Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, marking a key diplomatic breakthrough.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan expressed satisfaction with the agreement, noting that such settlements in national security are complex. He emphasized the emotive and strategic challenges involved in negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the agreement follows weeks of negotiations. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that the disengagement process has been completed, allowing soldiers to resume their standard patrols.

