Tensions Flare as Suspected Drone Activity Sparks Security Operation at LoC

Security forces initiated a search operation in forward areas near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday. This followed a brief firing incident by army troops at a suspected Pakistani drone, according to officials.

The drone was reportedly seen hovering over Indian territory in the Mandhar area before retreating to Pakistan, officials said.

The search operation was launched amid concerns over potential material being airdropped by the drone, the officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)