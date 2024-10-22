Controversy Surrounds Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Amidst Accusations and Concerns

The demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque's upper storeys in Shimla has drawn criticism and offers of assistance from the Devbhoomi Sangarsh Samiti (DSS). The DSS claimed the demolition, mandated by the court, is proceeding slowly, suggesting financial hurdles might be the cause.

Madan Thakur from DSS said the mosque committee has only managed to remove four sheets in a day, calling this pace a matter of concern. He proposed that the 'Sanatanis' could assist in the demolition without charges, while also accusing the mosque committee of engaging in 'drama' over the process.

The demolition began after the municipal court's October 5 order and is further complicated by financial constraints faced by the mosque committee. AHMO has expressed opposition, deeming the structure legal and planning to challenge the order in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)