Controversy Surrounds Sanjauli Mosque Demolition Amidst Accusations and Concerns

The Sanjauli Mosque's partial demolition in Shimla has sparked tension. The Devbhoomi Sangarsh Samiti accuses the mosque committee of delaying the process, citing financial issues. As the mosque committee struggles with limited funds, the Samiti offers help, while the All Himachal Muslims Organisation plans a legal challenge to halt the demolition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The demolition of the Sanjauli Mosque's upper storeys in Shimla has drawn criticism and offers of assistance from the Devbhoomi Sangarsh Samiti (DSS). The DSS claimed the demolition, mandated by the court, is proceeding slowly, suggesting financial hurdles might be the cause.

Madan Thakur from DSS said the mosque committee has only managed to remove four sheets in a day, calling this pace a matter of concern. He proposed that the 'Sanatanis' could assist in the demolition without charges, while also accusing the mosque committee of engaging in 'drama' over the process.

The demolition began after the municipal court's October 5 order and is further complicated by financial constraints faced by the mosque committee. AHMO has expressed opposition, deeming the structure legal and planning to challenge the order in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

