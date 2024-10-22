Jerusalem Plot Foiled: Seven Arrested Over Iran-Linked Assassination Plans

Israeli security forces have arrested seven residents of Jerusalem over allegations they planned to assassinate key Israeli officials on behalf of Iran's intelligence service. The Shin Bet and police announced the arrests on Tuesday, marking the fifth such thwarted attempt in the past month.

The suspects, from Beit Safafa in Jerusalem, were allegedly plotting to kill a senior Israeli scientist and the mayor of an unnamed major city, according to a joint statement. The group had also been instructed to conduct other attacks, including blowing up a police vehicle and hurling a grenade into a residential house, with the promise of financial compensation.

The investigation revealed one suspect's connection to a foreign entity and the recruitment of accomplices who carried out other illicit activities under Iranian direction. Items seized during home searches included cash, a fake police license plate, and credit cards. The suspects remain detained, with serious security charges pending, as Israeli authorities continue to combat Iranian espionage efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)