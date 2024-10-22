Revolutionising Governance with AI: A Step Towards an Agile Bureaucracy

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a special session for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staff in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The event, part of the Mission Karmayogi initiative, focused on leveraging AI to boost the efficiency and productivity of government operations, aiming to create a more dynamic and transparent bureaucracy.

Key discussions addressed ethical considerations, data security, and the long-term vision for AI's role in national infrastructure, economic growth, and public service innovation, underscoring the responsible application of AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)