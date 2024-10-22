Left Menu

Revolutionising Governance with AI: A Step Towards an Agile Bureaucracy

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the critical role of Artificial Intelligence in transforming government efficiency and decision-making at a session for PMO staff. Part of Mission Karmayogi, the session aimed at empowering officials with AI knowledge while ensuring data security. Challenges and potential benefits across sectors like healthcare and infrastructure were discussed.

Updated: 22-10-2024 18:48 IST
Revolutionising Governance with AI: A Step Towards an Agile Bureaucracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh highlighted the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a special session for the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) staff in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The event, part of the Mission Karmayogi initiative, focused on leveraging AI to boost the efficiency and productivity of government operations, aiming to create a more dynamic and transparent bureaucracy.

Key discussions addressed ethical considerations, data security, and the long-term vision for AI's role in national infrastructure, economic growth, and public service innovation, underscoring the responsible application of AI technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

