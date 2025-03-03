Left Menu

J.P. Nadda Reviews Healthcare Infrastructure in South West Delhi

During the visit, Shri Nadda engaged with patients and healthcare professionals at both centers, gaining firsthand insights into their experiences and concerns.

J.P. Nadda Reviews Healthcare Infrastructure in South West Delhi
Highlighting the importance of skill development, Shri Nadda underscored RHTC’s role as a model institution integrating primary, secondary, AYUSH, and training services. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the Rural Health Training Center (RHTC) in Najafgarh and Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Palam today to assess and enhance healthcare services in the region. Accompanying him were Shri Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from South Delhi, and Smt. Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from West Delhi.

During the visit, Shri Nadda engaged with patients and healthcare professionals at both centers, gaining firsthand insights into their experiences and concerns. In a move to promote environmental sustainability, he also participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative by planting saplings within both campuses.

Reviewing the progress report of the RHTC, Shri Nadda approved the retention of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Najafgarh, Ujwa, and Palam under the Government of India. He directed that National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) and Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) certification be completed within three months. Additionally, he mandated the full operationalization of the RHTC hospital within six months to improve accessibility and quality of healthcare services.

Highlighting the importance of skill development, Shri Nadda underscored RHTC’s role as a model institution integrating primary, secondary, AYUSH, and training services. He reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to strengthening the region’s healthcare infrastructure and assured continuous support for upgrading health facilities at the institute.

