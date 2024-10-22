FBI Probes Leak of Classified Israel-Iran Conflict Documents

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the unauthorized public release of two highly classified intelligence documents that reveal Israel's strategic moves for a possible retaliatory strike on Iran. The announcement was made by the bureau on Tuesday amidst rising tensions.

According to a statement by the FBI, they are collaborating with the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community to scrutinize the alleged leak. White House spokesperson John Kirby disclosed on Monday that the origin of the disclosure — whether it was a hack or a leak — remains unclear, adding that President Joe Biden is attentively observing the progression of the investigation.

The documents, prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, allegedly delineate U.S. interpretations of satellite imagery depicting Israeli military plans. These documents started circulating on the Telegram app last week as Israel planned a response to Iran's recent missile attacks. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)