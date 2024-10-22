Left Menu

FBI Probes Leak of Classified Israel-Iran Conflict Documents

The FBI is examining the leak of two classified intelligence documents detailing Israel's potential counteraction against Iran. The documents surfaced on Telegram, capturing U.S. interpretations of Israeli military plans. The White House is uncertain if it was a hack or leak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the unauthorized public release of two highly classified intelligence documents that reveal Israel's strategic moves for a possible retaliatory strike on Iran. The announcement was made by the bureau on Tuesday amidst rising tensions.

According to a statement by the FBI, they are collaborating with the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community to scrutinize the alleged leak. White House spokesperson John Kirby disclosed on Monday that the origin of the disclosure — whether it was a hack or a leak — remains unclear, adding that President Joe Biden is attentively observing the progression of the investigation.

The documents, prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, allegedly delineate U.S. interpretations of satellite imagery depicting Israeli military plans. These documents started circulating on the Telegram app last week as Israel planned a response to Iran's recent missile attacks. U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

