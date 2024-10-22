Left Menu

Volatility Shakes Up British Inflation Trends

Megan Greene, a member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee, discussed the surprising drop in British consumer price inflation, which decreased to 1.7% in September. She attributed this mainly to volatile components like accommodation transport, thus downplaying its overall impact on future monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:00 IST
Volatility Shakes Up British Inflation Trends
inflation

British consumer price inflation saw a significant decline in September, largely due to more volatile components, according to Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene. This decrease to 1.7% marks a three-year low and comes in below the forecasts made in a recent Reuters poll.

In a discussion during the Atlantic Council forum, Greene highlighted the unexpected drop in the services component of inflation from 5.6% to 4.9%. She noted that the volatile accommodation transport category primarily drove this decline, cautioning against overemphasizing its influence.

Greene, who opposed the Bank of England's recent rate cut in August, indicated that such fluctuations should not heavily weigh on future monetary policy vote considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024