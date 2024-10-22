Volatility Shakes Up British Inflation Trends

British consumer price inflation saw a significant decline in September, largely due to more volatile components, according to Bank of England rate-setter Megan Greene. This decrease to 1.7% marks a three-year low and comes in below the forecasts made in a recent Reuters poll.

In a discussion during the Atlantic Council forum, Greene highlighted the unexpected drop in the services component of inflation from 5.6% to 4.9%. She noted that the volatile accommodation transport category primarily drove this decline, cautioning against overemphasizing its influence.

Greene, who opposed the Bank of England's recent rate cut in August, indicated that such fluctuations should not heavily weigh on future monetary policy vote considerations.

