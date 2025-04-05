Kolkata STF Nabs Notorious Arms Dealer at Howrah Station

In a significant crackdown, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police apprehended a notorious arms dealer at Howrah railway station. The arrest followed the discovery of improvised pistols and live cartridges within the accused's possession.

The suspect, hailing from Murshidabad district, was on the run, attempting to flee to Chennai. He was swiftly intercepted and arrested by the STF, with police recovering a 7.65 mm improvised pistol, fitted with a magazine, and ten rounds of 7.65 mm live ammunition.

Additionally, authorities seized four semi-finished improvised firearms and four pistol barrels from the individual. A local court has remanded the suspect to police custody until April 17, highlighting the severity of the charges under the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)