Poland Closes Russian Consulate Amid Espionage Concerns
Poland is closing the Russian consulate in Poznan over suspected Russian sabotage and espionage activities. The decision follows a Ukrainian man's arrest related to sabotage attempts. Moscow has pledged a 'painful' retaliation. The situation underscores heightened tensions over Russia's alleged covert activities in Poland and Europe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:28 IST
Poland announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan on Tuesday, citing suspected sabotage efforts by Russia. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed the move as a measure against espionage activities.
Moscow's response suggests retaliatory actions are imminent, with Russian officials labeling the closure a hostile gesture.
This development comes amid a legal case against a Ukrainian citizen accused of plotting sabotage in Wroclaw, highlighting broader concerns over Russia's covert operations across Europe, including alleged assassination plots.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Russia
- consulate
- espionage
- sabotage
- foreign affairs
- retaliation
- Ukrainian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Signal Sabotage: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Disrupted
Ukrainian Sabotage Strikes Russian Minesweeper in Baltic Sea
Espionage, Escapes, and Secrets: The Trial of Daniel Abed Khalife
China Warns of Cyber Espionage Threats from Dormant Network Devices
Sabarmati and Kalindi Express Derailment: Sabotage but No Terrorism