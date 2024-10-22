Left Menu

Poland Closes Russian Consulate Amid Espionage Concerns

Poland is closing the Russian consulate in Poznan over suspected Russian sabotage and espionage activities. The decision follows a Ukrainian man's arrest related to sabotage attempts. Moscow has pledged a 'painful' retaliation. The situation underscores heightened tensions over Russia's alleged covert activities in Poland and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan on Tuesday, citing suspected sabotage efforts by Russia. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed the move as a measure against espionage activities.

Moscow's response suggests retaliatory actions are imminent, with Russian officials labeling the closure a hostile gesture.

This development comes amid a legal case against a Ukrainian citizen accused of plotting sabotage in Wroclaw, highlighting broader concerns over Russia's covert operations across Europe, including alleged assassination plots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

