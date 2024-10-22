Poland Closes Russian Consulate Amid Espionage Concerns

Poland announced the closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan on Tuesday, citing suspected sabotage efforts by Russia. Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirmed the move as a measure against espionage activities.

Moscow's response suggests retaliatory actions are imminent, with Russian officials labeling the closure a hostile gesture.

This development comes amid a legal case against a Ukrainian citizen accused of plotting sabotage in Wroclaw, highlighting broader concerns over Russia's covert operations across Europe, including alleged assassination plots.

