Justice for Manchester Arena Survivors: Harassment Lawsuit Triumphs

In a landmark legal victory, two survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing have successfully sued conspiracy theorist Richard Hall. Martin Hibbert, paralyzed from the waist down, and his daughter Eve, who suffered severe injuries, were targeted by Hall's unfounded claims that the attack was staged.

Similar to cases against U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, this lawsuit marks a significant effort to protect victims from harassment. Judge Karen Steyn ruled that Hall's actions, including publishing a book and videos alleging governmental involvement in the bombing, constituted harassment.

Martin Hibbert expressed hope that this decision will protect others from similar baseless attacks. Hall contested the charges, citing free speech rights, but the court deemed his actions reckless abuse of media freedom. A hearing on potential damages and an injunction is set for Nov. 8.

