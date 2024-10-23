Left Menu

Ministry of Mines and FIMI Organize Workshop on Best Practices in Mining

The workshop's primary goal was to build awareness of the innovative practices implemented by state governments to enhance mining sector growth.

Shri Rao urged the state representatives to actively participate in the study by sharing the successful practices they have implemented, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the growth of India's mining sector. Image Credit:
The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), successfully hosted a one-day workshop on "Study on State Best Practices in Mining" in Delhi today. The event brought together representatives from 20 states and the mining industry to discuss state-level initiatives and policy reforms aimed at advancing the sector.

The workshop's primary goal was to build awareness of the innovative practices implemented by state governments to enhance mining sector growth. The study seeks to identify and assess these practices and explore how other states can replicate them. It will complement the Ministry’s ongoing work to develop a State Mining Index, the framework for which was released to the states in September for data submission.

Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, was the Chief Guest at the workshop’s inaugural session. In his keynote address, he emphasized the critical role of state governments in fostering a robust regulatory environment for sustainable mining practices. Shri Rao urged the state representatives to actively participate in the study by sharing the successful practices they have implemented, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the growth of India's mining sector.

 
 

