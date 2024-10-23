Left Menu

BRICS' Rising Influence: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Leaders of BRICS, representing 37% of the global economy, met in Russia to discuss new projects, including a grain exchange and a cross-border payment system. Russian President Putin anticipates strong economic growth and proposed initiatives to boost collaboration. The summit also tackled the creation of alternative financial structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:46 IST
BRICS' Rising Influence: A New Era of Economic Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant gathering held in Russia, leaders of the BRICS nations, together representing 37% of the global economy, mapped out a future of enhanced cooperation, including the launch of a BRICS grain exchange and a cross-border payments system. Russian President Vladimir Putin, amid international pressures, highlighted the group's foreseeable economic growth at 3.8% for 2024/25, surpassing the global forecast of 3.2-3.3%.

Putin emphasized BRICS' burgeoning global economic role, underpinned by factors like population growth and capital accumulation. As the top global wheat exporter, Russia proposed the grain exchange initiative, potentially expanding to oil, gas, and metals, which could lead to stable pricing and bolster food security.

The summit also supported a unified payment system to ease trade among BRICS countries, bypassing traditional dollar-based systems. Leaders, including Brazil's President Lula and India's Prime Minister Modi, endorsed financial integration, while China's President Xi called for deeper economic ties. Discussions included the formation of a BRICS investment platform, aiming at joint ventures within BRICS and the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024