Left Menu

Unprecedented Cyberattack Hits Russian Foreign Ministry Amid BRICS Summit

The Russian Foreign Ministry faced a severe cyberattack during the BRICS summit, as confirmed by spokesperson Maria Zakharova. This large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was termed "unprecedented." The BRICS summit in Kazan aims to showcase Moscow's global influence despite ongoing Western sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:04 IST
Unprecedented Cyberattack Hits Russian Foreign Ministry Amid BRICS Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming development on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry was heavily targeted by a cyberattack during the BRICS summit in the country, as stated by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The attack was a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), aiming at disrupting the official website's infrastructure.

Zakharova termed the cyber assault as 'unprecedented in scale', underscoring the regularity of such incidents while the BRICS summit portrays Russia's global presence amidst Western sanctions in Kazan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024