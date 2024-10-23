In an alarming development on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry was heavily targeted by a cyberattack during the BRICS summit in the country, as stated by spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

The attack was a large-scale distributed denial-of-service (DDoS), aiming at disrupting the official website's infrastructure.

Zakharova termed the cyber assault as 'unprecedented in scale', underscoring the regularity of such incidents while the BRICS summit portrays Russia's global presence amidst Western sanctions in Kazan.

