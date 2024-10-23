Left Menu

Hezbollah Bunkers: Truth or Misinformation?

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared no evidence of a Hezbollah cash-filled bunker under a Beirut hospital. Despite Israeli claims, Lebanese officials dismiss these as false. Both nations continue dialogues for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday that there is no evidence supporting the existence of a Hezbollah bunker filled with cash underneath a Beirut hospital. Despite this assertion, Washington aims to work closely with Israel to gain better insights.

Israel's military claims Hezbollah has stored vast amounts of money and gold in a bunker under a Beirut hospital, but insists it won't target the facility while continuing its operations against the group's financial resources. Austin stated that evidence of such a claim has yet to be seen but reassures ongoing collaboration with Israeli counterparts.

Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker from the Shi'ite Amal Movement and the director of Al-Sahel hospital, refuted the claims, labeling them as false and slanderous. He urged the Lebanese Army to demonstrate the hospital's functionality comprises only operating rooms, patients, and a morgue. Allegations assert that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, supposedly killed by Israel last month, constructed the bunker for prolonged stays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

