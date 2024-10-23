Hezbollah Bunkers: Truth or Misinformation?
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declared no evidence of a Hezbollah cash-filled bunker under a Beirut hospital. Despite Israeli claims, Lebanese officials dismiss these as false. Both nations continue dialogues for clarity.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Wednesday that there is no evidence supporting the existence of a Hezbollah bunker filled with cash underneath a Beirut hospital. Despite this assertion, Washington aims to work closely with Israel to gain better insights.
Israel's military claims Hezbollah has stored vast amounts of money and gold in a bunker under a Beirut hospital, but insists it won't target the facility while continuing its operations against the group's financial resources. Austin stated that evidence of such a claim has yet to be seen but reassures ongoing collaboration with Israeli counterparts.
Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker from the Shi'ite Amal Movement and the director of Al-Sahel hospital, refuted the claims, labeling them as false and slanderous. He urged the Lebanese Army to demonstrate the hospital's functionality comprises only operating rooms, patients, and a morgue. Allegations assert that Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, supposedly killed by Israel last month, constructed the bunker for prolonged stays.
