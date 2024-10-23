Nigeria Boosts Air Power with $618 Million Jet Purchase

Nigeria's cabinet has given the green light to borrow approximately $618 million from a consortium of financiers. The funds will be allocated to acquire six M-346 attack jets from Italy to enhance the nation's air force capabilities, announced Information Minister Mohammed Idris on Wednesday.

In a move to rejuvenate its aerial fleet, Nigeria's air force is also bringing in 24 M-346 combat jets and 10 AW109 Trekker helicopters. The incoming aircraft are part of a strategic fleet renewal initiative, with the first trio of M-346 jets slated for delivery by early 2025, extending through mid-2026.

In light of escalating security challenges, Nigeria has escalated its military budget significantly. This uptick in spending is geared towards addressing persistent threats from armed bandits in the northwest and curbing a protracted 15-year Islamist insurgency led by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)