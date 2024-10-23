Left Menu

Nigeria Boosts Air Power with $618 Million Jet Purchase

Nigeria's cabinet has approved borrowing $618 million to purchase six Italian-made M-346 attack jets for the air force. Part of a broader fleet renewal, this acquisition aims to bolster military capacity against regional insurgencies, with first deliveries expected by early 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST
Nigeria Boosts Air Power with $618 Million Jet Purchase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's cabinet has given the green light to borrow approximately $618 million from a consortium of financiers. The funds will be allocated to acquire six M-346 attack jets from Italy to enhance the nation's air force capabilities, announced Information Minister Mohammed Idris on Wednesday.

In a move to rejuvenate its aerial fleet, Nigeria's air force is also bringing in 24 M-346 combat jets and 10 AW109 Trekker helicopters. The incoming aircraft are part of a strategic fleet renewal initiative, with the first trio of M-346 jets slated for delivery by early 2025, extending through mid-2026.

In light of escalating security challenges, Nigeria has escalated its military budget significantly. This uptick in spending is geared towards addressing persistent threats from armed bandits in the northwest and curbing a protracted 15-year Islamist insurgency led by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province in the northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024