Taiwan Seeks to Balance Trade Deficit with U.S.

Taiwan is making strategic moves to address its $73 billion trade deficit with the United States by planning to purchase more American-made weapons, liquefied natural gas, and agricultural products.

During an interview on Fox News' "Special Report," Alexander Yui, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to the U.S., indicated that negotiations are progressing effectively towards lowering tariffs on Taiwanese imports.

Yui added that Taiwan is prepared to reciprocate by lowering tariffs, removing non-trade barriers, and boosting investments by Taiwanese companies in the United States.

