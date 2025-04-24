Left Menu

Costa Rica's Migrant Welcome: A Haven for 85 Returned by US

Costa Rica has granted temporary special status to 85 migrants deported by the Trump administration, allowing them freedom of movement. The status, valid for 90 days with an option to extend, aims to respect their rights while accommodating an agreement with the U.S. to host up to 200 migrants.

Costa Rica has taken a significant step by granting special status to 85 migrants deported in February by the Trump administration, allowing them to move freely within the country, according to immigration director Omar Badilla. The decision aligns with President Rodrigo Chaves' agreement to receive up to 200 migrants from various continents.

Two months post-deportation, not all migrants opted for repatriation. In response, Costa Rican authorities enacted a resolution offering a 90-day migratory category, with extension options, to avoid forcing anyone back to their country of origin. This decision followed the return of their passports, benefiting 85 individuals of 14 different nationalities.

The resolution aims to uphold migrant rights amid legal actions by human rights lawyers against Costa Rica for allegedly detaining minors illegally. Costa Rican authorities maintain their stance on protecting foreign rights, asserting their efforts to aid the United States.

