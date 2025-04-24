Elon Musk's Government Shake-Up: End of the Millennium Challenge Corporation

Elon Musk, through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is set to terminate operations of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an agency initiated by former President George W. Bush to enhance global economic growth and reduce poverty. This development emerges from a recorded staff meeting and email revealed to Reuters.

President Donald Trump, with adviser Musk, is spearheading a movement to reduce federal government size, citing misuse of taxpayers' funds. MCC's programs will halt, as disclosed in a recent meeting, aligning with the administration's low priority on foreign aid, stated senior MCC official Kyeh Kim. DOGE representatives engaged with MCC leadership in discussions to preserve the agency, Kim noted.

The MCC, created with bipartisan support in 2004, will only continue a few active projects, like those in Mongolia, Senegal, Nepal, and Ivory Coast. The agency's future remains uncertain as staff face tough decisions amid the shutdown directive reported by Politico and seen by Reuters, urging them to prioritize personal welfare over organizational loyalty.

