Customs Crackdown: Gold and Gadgets Seized at IGI Airport
Customs officials intercepted two women at IGI airport, seizing over 500 grams of gold jewelry and four iPhone 16 Pro phones. The passengers, arriving from Turkmenistan, concealed the items in tissue paper pouches. An investigation is ongoing to determine further details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:45 IST
Customs authorities at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have confiscated gold jewelry and high-end gadgets weighing over 500 grams.
The seizure was made from two women with Turkmenistan passports who arrived on flight T5-531, following a spot profiling technique.
The duo concealed yellow metal jewelry and four iPhone 16 Pro devices, prompting further investigations by airport officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
