Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkiye launched airstrikes on Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq, following a deadly attack on a defense company's premises. The strikes were attributed to Kurdish groups associated with the PKK. The incident, part of a long-running conflict, has raised tensions and led to significant casualties.

In a significant escalation, Turkiye executed airstrikes against Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq for a second consecutive day on Thursday. Following a deadly attack at a prominent defense facility, Turkish authorities have intensified their military response, targeting sites linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group it deems terrorist.

The National Intelligence Organisation identified and struck several strategic locations, including military and energy infrastructures. Reports from Anadolu Agency reveal that armed drones played a crucial role in the operations, aimed at dismantling PKK and allied Syrian Kurdish militia networks, responsible for the recent violence.

The initial attack on the TUSAS aerospace headquarters in Ankara claimed the lives of five individuals, including security personnel and a mechanical engineer. Officials swiftly responded, neutralizing the assailants, while the broader implications of this conflict loom large over Turkiye's security landscape.

