China has welcomed an Australian report that suggests ending anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese stainless steel sinks, seeing it as a positive step for economic cooperation between the two nations, according to a statement from China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry highlighted China's commitment to resolving economic and trade frictions through constructive dialogue and consultation. Spokesperson He Yadong reiterated China's openness to working alongside Australia and other trading nations to resolve mutual trade concerns effectively.

This development marks a potential strengthening of China-Australia trade relations, highlighting the importance of collaborative approaches in international trade issues.

