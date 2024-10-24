China-Australia Trade Relations: A New Dawn
China views Australia's report recommending the lift of trade measures on its stainless steel sinks as a boost to bilateral economic cooperation. The Chinese Commerce Ministry emphasizes dialogue in resolving disputes and expresses willingness to collaborate with Australia and other partners to address mutual concerns.
China has welcomed an Australian report that suggests ending anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Chinese stainless steel sinks, seeing it as a positive step for economic cooperation between the two nations, according to a statement from China's Commerce Ministry on Thursday.
The ministry highlighted China's commitment to resolving economic and trade frictions through constructive dialogue and consultation. Spokesperson He Yadong reiterated China's openness to working alongside Australia and other trading nations to resolve mutual trade concerns effectively.
This development marks a potential strengthening of China-Australia trade relations, highlighting the importance of collaborative approaches in international trade issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
