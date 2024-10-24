Amidst Tension: North Korean Troops in Russia?

China's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday its unawareness of any North Korean troops in Russia, countering U.S. assertions that could signal an escalation in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Reports suggest that North Korea has dispatched some 3,000 troops to Russia.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized details that align with North Korea's formal designation, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), speculating that this move might impact Russia's war operations against Ukraine.

In a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jin reiterated China's consistent stance on seeking diplomatic solutions and peaceful de-escalation in Ukraine. The White House revealed that North Korean troops receive training in Russia, potentially altering the dynamics of an already protracted conflict.

