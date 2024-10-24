Left Menu

EU Court Vindicates Intel: A Landmark Antitrust Decision

The EU Court of Justice ruled in favor of Intel, concluding a nearly 20-year legal battle with EU regulators. The case involved fines imposed on Intel for offering rebates to major computer makers, which the regulators claimed were aimed at stifling competition from AMD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant ruling, the European Union's Court of Justice has sided with Intel, marking the end of a protracted legal clash that has stretched almost two decades.

The case centered on penalties levied by the European Commission against Intel, claiming that the rebates it provided to major computer manufacturers, including Dell and Hewlett-Packard, were intended to suppress competition from Advanced Micro Devices.

This decision reflects ongoing debates over the competitive tactics of dominant market players and the burden of proof required by regulators to demonstrate anticompetitive effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

