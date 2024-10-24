EU Court Vindicates Intel: A Landmark Antitrust Decision

In a significant ruling, the European Union's Court of Justice has sided with Intel, marking the end of a protracted legal clash that has stretched almost two decades.

The case centered on penalties levied by the European Commission against Intel, claiming that the rebates it provided to major computer manufacturers, including Dell and Hewlett-Packard, were intended to suppress competition from Advanced Micro Devices.

This decision reflects ongoing debates over the competitive tactics of dominant market players and the burden of proof required by regulators to demonstrate anticompetitive effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)