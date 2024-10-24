DRI Uncovers Smuggling Operation: 9.4 kg Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two passengers at Mumbai Airport, seizing 9.4 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 7.69 crore. Officials, acting on a specific tip-off, intercepted the individuals traveling with fake identities from Jaipur to Mumbai.

Upon searching their baggage, officials discovered three packets containing 9.487 kg of gold of foreign origin. The interrogation revealed the smuggled gold was from Kuwait, concealed in an international flight, and retrieved by the suspects on a domestic route.

Both passengers were traveling with fake identities, further investigations confirmed. Following their interrogation, the individuals were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act.

