DRI Uncovers Smuggling Operation: 9.4 kg Gold Seized at Mumbai Airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two individuals and seized 9.4 kg of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 7.69 crore, at Mumbai airport. Acting on a tip-off, officials found the gold hidden in baggage, originating from Kuwait, and arrested the passengers under the Customs Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:33 IST
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended two passengers at Mumbai Airport, seizing 9.4 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 7.69 crore. Officials, acting on a specific tip-off, intercepted the individuals traveling with fake identities from Jaipur to Mumbai.

Upon searching their baggage, officials discovered three packets containing 9.487 kg of gold of foreign origin. The interrogation revealed the smuggled gold was from Kuwait, concealed in an international flight, and retrieved by the suspects on a domestic route.

Both passengers were traveling with fake identities, further investigations confirmed. Following their interrogation, the individuals were arrested under the relevant sections of the Customs Act.

