Left Menu

Dubai Betting Syndicate Busted in Indore

A betting syndicate operating under the guise of online gaming from Dubai has been busted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Four local agents were detained during a police raid. The syndicate operated through a website with agents across India, and a detailed investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 14:51 IST
Dubai Betting Syndicate Busted in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

A sophisticated betting syndicate masquerading as an online gaming operation has been dismantled in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to local police sources.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, law enforcement raided a house in Palsikar Colony where they uncovered evidence of the illegal operation. This network, reportedly coordinated from Dubai, had local agents in various Indian cities.

During the raid, four individuals were detained along with a cache of electronic equipment. Initial investigations have revealed that participants had minimal chances of success, ensuring substantial profits for the syndicate operators and agents. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the full extent of this illicit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024