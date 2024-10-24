Dubai Betting Syndicate Busted in Indore

A sophisticated betting syndicate masquerading as an online gaming operation has been dismantled in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, according to local police sources.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, law enforcement raided a house in Palsikar Colony where they uncovered evidence of the illegal operation. This network, reportedly coordinated from Dubai, had local agents in various Indian cities.

During the raid, four individuals were detained along with a cache of electronic equipment. Initial investigations have revealed that participants had minimal chances of success, ensuring substantial profits for the syndicate operators and agents. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the full extent of this illicit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)