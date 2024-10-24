Left Menu

Turkiye's Retaliatory Strikes Following Deadly Attack

Turkiye targeted Kurdish militant sites in Syria and Iraq after an attack on TUSAS, which killed five people. Turkish airstrikes destroyed key PKK targets using armed drones. The attack came after suggestions that PKK's leader could get parole. The strikes killed 12 civilians in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkiye intensified its military response with airstrikes on Kurdish militant targets in Syria and Iraq following a lethal assault on the aerospace company TUSAS. The attacks, which resulted in at least five fatalities, have prompted heightened military action across the region.

The National Intelligence Organization, according to Anadolu Agency, struck strategic sites tied to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and affiliated militias. The offensive targeted military and infrastructure facilities, employing armed drones to execute Thursday’s strikes.

The violence follows a complex attack at TUSAS, involving armed assailants who killed four TUSAS employees. Meanwhile, Syrian sources report civilian casualties due to Turkish air raids, further aggravating the tense geopolitical atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

