Tragic Mudslide Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Bareilly

In a heartbreaking accident in Bareilly district, two young boys, aged 15 and 13, were buried alive under a collapsed mud heap while digging soil in a forest. Despite rescue efforts by villagers, both were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:09 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in Bareilly district, two young boys lost their lives after being buried under a collapsed mud heap. The boys, Mohit, 15, and Ravi, 13, were collecting soil in a nearby forest when the accident occurred, authorities reported on Thursday.

According to police, the boys ventured to the forest near Bithari Chainpu from their village, Taiyatpur, to gather soil for temple plastering ahead of Diwali. As they dug into the ground, a portion of the mound unexpectedly caved in, burying them beneath the debris.

Villagers immediately rushed to the scene and managed to pull the boys from the mud. However, despite their swift action, both were declared dead upon reaching a local hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

