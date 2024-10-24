Tragic Mudslide Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Bareilly

In a tragic incident in Bareilly district, two young boys lost their lives after being buried under a collapsed mud heap. The boys, Mohit, 15, and Ravi, 13, were collecting soil in a nearby forest when the accident occurred, authorities reported on Thursday.

According to police, the boys ventured to the forest near Bithari Chainpu from their village, Taiyatpur, to gather soil for temple plastering ahead of Diwali. As they dug into the ground, a portion of the mound unexpectedly caved in, burying them beneath the debris.

Villagers immediately rushed to the scene and managed to pull the boys from the mud. However, despite their swift action, both were declared dead upon reaching a local hospital. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)