Nitin Gadkari Stresses Road Safety and Technological Innovation at 12th Traffic InfraTech Expo

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, addressed the 12th edition of the Traffic InfraTech Expo in New Delhi, emphasizing the urgent need to improve road safety and adopt advanced technologies in India’s transportation sector.

During his address, Shri Gadkari highlighted the concerning statistics of road accidents in India, which sees approximately 5 lakh accidents each year, with a significant number of casualties in the 18-36 age group. He also noted that road accidents result in an economic loss equivalent to 3% of the nation's GDP. In response, he reiterated that improving road safety remains a top priority for the government, with various measures already being implemented.

Focus on Road Engineering and Advanced Technology

Shri Gadkari called for improvements in road engineering, stressing the need for global technological advancements. He emphasized the importance of working closely with Indian startups and young engineers who are innovating in this sector. He remarked that integrating advanced engineering solutions, strict enforcement of laws, and adopting technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) are crucial to enhancing road safety in India.

Additionally, the Minister spoke about new approaches to traffic law enforcement through technology. AI-based solutions are being explored to monitor traffic violations and impose accurate penalties. Shri Gadkari also outlined plans for modernizing toll collection methods, including the potential use of satellite toll systems to increase efficiency and transparency.

Collaboration with Private Sector and Startups

Shri Gadkari announced that the government is appointing private sector experts to develop technological solutions for road safety. A dedicated expert committee has been tasked with evaluating proposals from startups and industry leaders, with a mandate to deliver solutions within three months. The goal is to foster rapid improvements in road safety and the overall transportation system.

He also emphasized the government's commitment to maintaining high standards of quality, particularly in surveillance technologies such as cameras, while encouraging smaller firms to participate in government tenders. The focus, he said, is on achieving cost-effectiveness without compromising profit margins.

A Collaborative Vision for Road Safety

Concluding his speech, Shri Gadkari stressed the importance of collaboration between the road and transport sectors to create integrated solutions. He expressed confidence that leveraging the best available technologies would lead to enhanced transparency, reduced costs, and significant improvements in road safety. He also praised the contributions of participants in the expo, acknowledging their efforts in bringing India’s road safety standards in line with international benchmarks.

The Minister called on all stakeholders—government, the private sector, and startups—to unite in addressing the critical issue of road safety and contribute towards creating safer roads in India.