Global Efforts Unite for Lebanon's Stability amid Conflict

World leaders gathered in Paris to address the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, collectively raising $1 billion to support the nation and its army. France's foreign minister urged Israel to agree to diplomacy over conflict.

Seventy government delegations and 15 international organizations joined forces to aid Lebanon, though optimism for halting the ongoing fighting remains tempered by the varying international approaches and impending U.S. elections.

France and the U.S. presented a temporary ceasefire proposal, but especially after Israel's rejection of a recent ceasefire plan, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, revealing a stark contrast between France's and U.S. strategies regarding regional security and the role of Hezbollah.

