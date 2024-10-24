Left Menu

Global Efforts Unite for Lebanon's Stability amid Conflict

In a Paris conference, world powers and international organizations secured $1 billion to aid Lebanon amid its ongoing crisis. The funds will support humanitarian needs and bolster the Lebanese Armed Forces. Differences between France and the U.S. on executing a ceasefire were evident, complicating peace efforts.

World leaders gathered in Paris to address the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, collectively raising $1 billion to support the nation and its army. France's foreign minister urged Israel to agree to diplomacy over conflict.

Seventy government delegations and 15 international organizations joined forces to aid Lebanon, though optimism for halting the ongoing fighting remains tempered by the varying international approaches and impending U.S. elections.

France and the U.S. presented a temporary ceasefire proposal, but especially after Israel's rejection of a recent ceasefire plan, the path to peace remains fraught with challenges, revealing a stark contrast between France's and U.S. strategies regarding regional security and the role of Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

