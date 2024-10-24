Delhi's Elderly Fight for Their Rights: BJP vs AAP Over Pension Standoff

Elderly citizens, alongside BJP MLAs, staged a protest at Rajghat on Thursday, rallying against the alleged neglect by the AAP over the old age pension issue.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, criticized the AAP government for allegedly stalling new applications since 2017, denying many elderly the pension benefits they deserve.

BJP's Delhi chief, Virendra Sachdeva, condemned the ruling AAP for allegedly mismanaging public funds while neglecting the city's senior citizens. He emphasized that the BJP will not accept such 'injustice' to the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)