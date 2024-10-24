Left Menu

Tunisian Lawyer Sentenced Amidst Political Turmoil

Sonia Dahmani, a leading Tunisian lawyer and critic of President Kais Saied, received a two-year prison sentence for calling Tunisia a racist nation on local radio. The conviction follows her previous eight-month sentence. Meanwhile, President Saied secures a second term amidst criticism and promises to combat national dissenters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:56 IST
Sonia Dahmani, a renowned Tunisian lawyer known for her outspoken criticism of President Kais Saied, has been sentenced to two years in prison. This decision came after Dahmani labeled Tunisia a 'racist country' during a radio interview, according to her lawyer, Sami Ben Ghazi.

The controversial remarks were made against the backdrop of tensions between migrants and locals, which have been escalating in recent times. Dahmani was already serving an eight-month sentence for declaring that Tunisia was not suitable for living.

Amidst these legal proceedings, President Saied has recently won a second term with overwhelming support. However, his presidency has been marred by accusations of undemocratic practices, including claims of a coup. Critics have called for calm and the release of political prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

