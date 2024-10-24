Left Menu

War-Torn Tyre: Lebanon's Haunting Ghost Town

Once a thriving port city, Tyre in Lebanon now faces devastation amidst the ongoing conflict involving Hezbollah and Israel. Airstrikes have forced evacuations, leaving behind ruins, closed shops, empty beaches, and a dwindling population. Despite the threats, some residents, like Dr. Wael Mroueh, choose to stay and serve their community.

Updated: 24-10-2024 21:11 IST
Thunderous explosions echo in Tyre, Lebanon, transforming the once idyllic port city into a ghost town. Amidst the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, Tyre had been relatively safe, but recent Israeli airstrikes have added to fears that no place in Lebanon is secure.

As families evacuate under threat, belongings are hurriedly packed into cars while destruction surrounds them. With beaches empty and once-busy places now eerily quiet, many worry about being forced to flee like in Gaza. The conflict has already claimed over 2,500 lives and displaced 1.2 million others.

Despite it all, Wael Mroueh, a local nephrologist, remains committed to caring for his patients. His hospital is one of few operational in the area, and with health facilities under threat, he continues serving those in need, showcasing resilience even as the war takes its toll.

