Putin Denies MI5 Claims of Russian Instigation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations made by the head of the UK's MI5 security service, describing them as 'utter rubbish'.

The controversy arose after MI5 chief Ken McCallum claimed that Russian military intelligence is on a mission to generate mayhem across Britain and Europe, including acts of arson and sabotage.

Putin countered McCallum's assertions by blaming European authorities for the disorder on European streets, firmly rejecting the notion that Moscow is responsible for such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)