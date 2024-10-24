Left Menu

Putin Denies MI5 Claims of Russian Instigation

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed claims by MI5 that Russia aims to create chaos in Britain and Europe as 'utter rubbish'. MI5 chief Ken McCallum had accused Russian intelligence of orchestrating mayhem, including arson and sabotage, in European cities through a sustained mission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed allegations made by the head of the UK's MI5 security service, describing them as 'utter rubbish'.

The controversy arose after MI5 chief Ken McCallum claimed that Russian military intelligence is on a mission to generate mayhem across Britain and Europe, including acts of arson and sabotage.

Putin countered McCallum's assertions by blaming European authorities for the disorder on European streets, firmly rejecting the notion that Moscow is responsible for such activities.

