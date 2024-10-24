Russia-North Korea Military Collaboration Amid Ukraine Escalation

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday addressed recent U.S. claims regarding North Korean troop movements, neither confirming nor denying the allegations. He maintained that Russia retains the right to manage its defense agreements with Pyongyang and criticized the Western powers for intensifying the conflict in Ukraine.

The United States announced that it had detected evidence suggesting the deployment of 3,000 North Korean troops to Russia, potentially for operations in Ukraine, which could significantly escalate hostilities in the region. Responding to queries on satellite imagery showing these movements, Putin stated, 'Images are a serious thing. If there are images, then they reflect something.'

Putin further accused NATO of being directly involved in the Ukraine conflict, citing involvement by NATO officers and instructors. He pointed out the mutual defense pact under Article 4 with North Korea, emphasizing that decisions within this framework remain Russia's prerogative. Putin also noted that Russian forces are making advancements across the Ukrainian front.

