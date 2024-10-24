Diplomatic Hurdles Amid Escalating Conflict: Blinken's Middle East Stance

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for an end to a protracted Israeli military campaign in Lebanon, reinforcing the United States' commitment to stabilize the Middle East amidst growing tensions with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Efforts are underway to broker a Gaza ceasefire that includes the release of hostages, as demonstrated by recent diplomatic gatherings in Doha involving key intelligence figures from Israel and the U.S. However, the region continues to witness significant violence, resulting in a large-scale humanitarian crisis.

The recent escalation has triggered international responses, including a French-led conference raising considerable aid for Lebanese military support, and underlines the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent further destruction and civilian displacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)