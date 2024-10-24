Missing Delhi Woman's Body Found Buried in Rohtak

The remains of a woman who went missing from Delhi's Nangloi have been discovered buried in a Rohtak district field, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to Bahu Akbarpur Police Station's SHO Prakash Chand, the discovery was made when a Delhi Police team, accompanied by two suspects, identified the grave site.

The recovered body, in the presence of Rohtak police officials, was subsequently transferred to Delhi Police for a postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)