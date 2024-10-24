Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune

In a tragic incident in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a makeshift water tank collapsed, leading to the death of five labourers and injuring five others. The catastrophe struck as labourers bathed beneath the structure, which crumbled under water pressure.

According to police, proper safety measures were compromised, resulting in a wall explosion that caused the devastation. Three labourers died instantly, while two succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Authorities have filed charges against Kumar Lomte, holding him accountable for the sub-standard construction. The incident underscores pressing concerns over safety and quality standards in industrial setups.

(With inputs from agencies.)