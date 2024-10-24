Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune

A catastrophic incident in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad saw five labourers lose their lives and five others injured when a poorly constructed water tank collapsed. The disaster occurred as maintenance work, compromised by shoddy workmanship, gave way under immense water pressure, prompting legal action against the builder, Kumar Lomte.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:47 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Water Tank Collapse Claims Lives in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, a makeshift water tank collapsed, leading to the death of five labourers and injuring five others. The catastrophe struck as labourers bathed beneath the structure, which crumbled under water pressure.

According to police, proper safety measures were compromised, resulting in a wall explosion that caused the devastation. Three labourers died instantly, while two succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Authorities have filed charges against Kumar Lomte, holding him accountable for the sub-standard construction. The incident underscores pressing concerns over safety and quality standards in industrial setups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024