Ceasefire Negotiations in Middle East: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, tensions have escalated, raising the stakes for international diplomacy. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the need to avoid a protracted Israeli campaign, hoping to steer efforts toward a ceasefire and resolution in the region.

Negotiators from the United States and Israel are set to convene in Doha, looking to rekindle discussions on a Gaza ceasefire agreement, which would also facilitate the release of hostages. These talks are crucial amid the recent escalation, including attacks and airstrikes across Lebanon and Israel.

Key figures involved in these negotiations include Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea, CIA director William Burns, and Qatar's prime minister. Meanwhile, in an international effort to ease the humanitarian crisis, the French-led conference has pledged significant financial support for the Lebanese military and humanitarian aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)