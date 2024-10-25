Left Menu

Ohio Judge Blocks Six-Week Abortion Ban, Criticizes Attorney General

An Ohio judge permanently struck down the state's six-week abortion ban, criticizing the attorney general for attempting to bypass a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights. The judge declared that the 2019 law, which included several provisions, violated the constitutional amendment supported by Ohioans.

An Ohio judge has permanently struck down the state's six-week abortion ban, criticizing the Republican attorney general for attempting to bypass the will of Ohio's constituents. The ruling follows a constitutional amendment that enshrined abortion rights, supported by Ohio voters.

Judge Christian Jenkins condemned the 2019 state law for obstructing women's access to abortions and infringing on constitutional protections. Despite the attorney general acknowledging the ban's legal standing post-ballot initiative, he argued for upholding other provisions, which the judge found unconstitutional.

The decision comes amid ongoing national debates on abortion rights following the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Ohio's law attracted significant attention in 2022 when a 10-year-old rape victim traveled out of state for an abortion. The ruling is seen as a reinforcement of voter-supported abortion rights.

