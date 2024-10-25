Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

On Thursday, gangs opened fire on a UN helicopter as it attempted to land in Port-au-Prince, marking the latest escalation of violence in Haiti's troubled capital.

Fortunately, all 18 individuals on board—three crew members and 15 passengers—remained unharmed, despite several rounds of gunfire striking the chopper. According to a UN source, who requested anonymity, the helicopter managed to land safely without further incident.

This attack occurs five months after coordinated gang violence forced the closure of Haiti's primary international airport. As tensions spill over into surrounding areas, including Arcahaie, the violence continues to cause significant turmoil, with government officials calling for immediate support.

