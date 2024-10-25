Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence
A UN helicopter was shot at by gangs while preparing to land in Port-au-Prince amidst increasing violence in Haiti's capital. While no injuries were reported, the attack highlights the region's instability. Recent violence has resulted in numerous deaths and large-scale displacements.
On Thursday, gangs opened fire on a UN helicopter as it attempted to land in Port-au-Prince, marking the latest escalation of violence in Haiti's troubled capital.
Fortunately, all 18 individuals on board—three crew members and 15 passengers—remained unharmed, despite several rounds of gunfire striking the chopper. According to a UN source, who requested anonymity, the helicopter managed to land safely without further incident.
This attack occurs five months after coordinated gang violence forced the closure of Haiti's primary international airport. As tensions spill over into surrounding areas, including Arcahaie, the violence continues to cause significant turmoil, with government officials calling for immediate support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Port-au-Prince
- Haiti
- UN
- helicopter
- gangs
- violence
- Arcahaie
- homeless
- Kenya
- peacekeeping
ALSO READ
Breaking the Silence: UNICEF Reports Alarming Global Child Sexual Violence Statistics
UNICEF Report: Over 370 Million Girls and Women Experienced Sexual Violence Before Age 18
Night of Violence: Bike-Borne Assailants Open Fire in Punjab Village
Carnage in Arcahaie: Haiti's Gang Violence Escalates
Chhattisgarh Naxalites Surrender, Renounce Violence