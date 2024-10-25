Historic Breakthrough: India-China Troop Disengagement in Ladakh
India and China have begun troop disengagement at eastern Ladakh's Demchok and Depsang Plains, aiming to complete by end of October. This follows an agreement to end a four-year standoff, restoring patrolling to pre-April 2020 status. The deal was finalized at both diplomatic and military levels.
In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, India and China have initiated the disengagement of troops at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh. The process, expected to conclude by October 28-29, marks the beginning of the end of a prolonged four-year military standoff, according to sources from the Indian Army.
Following the disengagement, both nations plan to resume patrolling at these sites, reverting to the operational status that existed before April 2020. This move comes after comprehensive discussions and agreements firmed up at both diplomatic and military levels, involving input from Corps Commander-level talks.
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have emphasized the agreement's role in resolving issues stemming from the 2020 tension. China's President Xi Jinping also endorsed the deal during a bilateral meeting at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.
