Explosives and Naxalite Literature Seized in Maharashtra Forest
Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have recovered explosives and Naxalite literature from a forest hideout ahead of state assembly elections. The discovery, including gelatin sticks and detonators, was made by the police's C-60 team. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have made a significant discovery of explosives and Naxalite literature from a forest hideout, as reported by an official on Friday.
With the state assembly elections approaching, the police's C-60 unit, supported by bomb detection and canine squads, has intensified patrolling near the state's borders with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Acting on a tip-off, security personnel found an assortment of materials, including wires, batteries, gelatin sticks, and detonators in the Takezari hills under the Salekasa police jurisdiction. A case has been filed under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, and an investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- explosives
- Naxalite
- literature
- Gondia
- elections
- security
- patrolling
- detonators
- probe
ALSO READ
Massive Arms Haul Uncovered in Manipur: Security Forces Strike
Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack in Balochistan, Two Terrorists Kill
Cyber Storm: Fortum Faces Rising Threats to Energy Security
National Conference Declares JK Elections as Battle of Truth Versus Lies
Diplomatic Efforts Surge Ahead of U.N. Security Council Meeting on Middle East