Explosives and Naxalite Literature Seized in Maharashtra Forest

Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have made a significant discovery of explosives and Naxalite literature from a forest hideout, as reported by an official on Friday.

With the state assembly elections approaching, the police's C-60 unit, supported by bomb detection and canine squads, has intensified patrolling near the state's borders with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel found an assortment of materials, including wires, batteries, gelatin sticks, and detonators in the Takezari hills under the Salekasa police jurisdiction. A case has been filed under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, and an investigation is ongoing.

