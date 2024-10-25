Left Menu

Explosives and Naxalite Literature Seized in Maharashtra Forest

Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have recovered explosives and Naxalite literature from a forest hideout ahead of state assembly elections. The discovery, including gelatin sticks and detonators, was made by the police's C-60 team. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 25-10-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Gondia district have made a significant discovery of explosives and Naxalite literature from a forest hideout, as reported by an official on Friday.

With the state assembly elections approaching, the police's C-60 unit, supported by bomb detection and canine squads, has intensified patrolling near the state's borders with Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Acting on a tip-off, security personnel found an assortment of materials, including wires, batteries, gelatin sticks, and detonators in the Takezari hills under the Salekasa police jurisdiction. A case has been filed under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, and an investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

