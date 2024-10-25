Left Menu

Gold Glitz: Jewellery Cache Discovered Amidst Election Surveillance

A colossal jewellery consignment worth Rs 139 crore was discovered in Pune by an Election Commission surveillance team. Belonging to the jewellers PN Gadgil & Sons, the shipment was intercepted in the lead-up to Maharashtra's assembly elections, but its legitimacy was backed by proper GST invoices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:29 IST
In a significant find ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, a static surveillance team from the Election Commission unearthed jewellery valued at Rs 139 crore in Pune.

The high-value consignment, intercepted in the Sahakarnagar area, belonged to PN Gadgil & Sons, a prominent jewellery firm. Detained in a vehicle belonging to Sequel Global Precious Logistics, the shipment raised immediate red flags for election and tax authorities.

CEO Amit Modak confirmed their legitimacy, mentioning GST invoices accompanied each item, ensuring compliance for the transported goods. He assured it was routine business transportation for various jewellery shops, emphasizing the careful coordination behind such precious cargo's movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

