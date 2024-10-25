Gold Glitz: Jewellery Cache Discovered Amidst Election Surveillance

In a significant find ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections, a static surveillance team from the Election Commission unearthed jewellery valued at Rs 139 crore in Pune.

The high-value consignment, intercepted in the Sahakarnagar area, belonged to PN Gadgil & Sons, a prominent jewellery firm. Detained in a vehicle belonging to Sequel Global Precious Logistics, the shipment raised immediate red flags for election and tax authorities.

CEO Amit Modak confirmed their legitimacy, mentioning GST invoices accompanied each item, ensuring compliance for the transported goods. He assured it was routine business transportation for various jewellery shops, emphasizing the careful coordination behind such precious cargo's movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)