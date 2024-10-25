Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Koda’s Conviction, Dashes Election Hopes

Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda's plea to stay his conviction in a coal scam case was dismissed by the Supreme Court, preventing him from contesting the upcoming state Assembly polls. The court upheld a previous decision by the Delhi High Court, emphasizing legal disqualifications for convicted individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has rejected former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda's appeal to pause his conviction in a coal scam case, effectively barring him from participating in the forthcoming state Assembly elections. This decision aligns with the Delhi High Court's previous ruling, upholding the legal consequences for those convicted.

During the court proceedings, Koda's counsel argued that not suspending the conviction would be an irreversible injustice, impeding his electoral ambitions. The court underscored Section 8(3) of the Representation of the People Act, establishing a clear disqualification timeline for convicted persons.

Senior advocate R S Cheema, representing the CBI, noted that Koda's similar past petitions had been dismissed. As the elections approach, scheduled for November, Koda's legal avenues appear limited following the Supreme Court's firm stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

