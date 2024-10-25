Visa Denial Sparks Tensions Over Mandela's Stance on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of South Africa's iconic leader Nelson Mandela, claims that he was denied entry to the UK due to his outspoken support for Hamas amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. He was supposedly set to speak at pro-Palestinian events across the UK before learning about the visa restrictions.

In a letter dated October 21, the UK Home Office informed Mandela that his visa application was declined, citing concerns about his alleged support of Hamas and its violence. Mandela's stance, including his statements on social media platforms and his attendance at Ismail Haniyeh's funeral, was explicit enough to deny him entry for reasons related to public safety.

This decision has drawn sharp reactions, particularly from pro-Palestinian organizations such as the Desmond Tutu Foundation. Mandela, unfazed by the visa denial, voices determination to continue his advocacy for Palestinian rights, drawing parallels with his grandfather's fight against apartheid.

(With inputs from agencies.)