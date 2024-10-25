Left Menu

Landmine Blast Injures Man in Poonch District

A 40-year-old man named Haneef was injured in a landmine blast while gathering wood in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The incident occurred in the border region of Shahpur. Haneef has been evacuated and is receiving treatment at a local hospital for his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:34 IST
An unexpected landmine blast has left a 40-year-old man injured in Jammu and Kashmir's volatile Poonch district, officials confirmed on Friday.

Haneef, while collecting wood in the border belt of Shahpur, accidentally activated the landmine, resulting in serious injuries.

Authorities promptly evacuated Haneef, and he is currently undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

