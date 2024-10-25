Juvenile Car Crash Leads to Legal Battle Featuring Accusations of Conspiracy and Corruption

The prosecution in the infamous Porsche car crash case has filed draft charges against seven individuals, including the juvenile driver's parents and two Sassoon General Hospital doctors, according to Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray.

These charges, presented before Additional Sessions Judge UM Mudholkar, stem from a tragic incident on May 19 where two IT professionals lost their lives when a Porsche, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old under the influence, collided with their motorcycle in Pune's Kalyani Nagar. The charges implicate the juvenile's parents, hospital staff Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor, and middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.

Key allegations include the swapping of blood samples to avoid alcohol detection, with financial transactions facilitated by Makandar and Gaikwad. Charges under IPC section 120B for criminal conspiracy and forgery, as well as provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, have been leveled. Prosecutor Sarathi Pansare also seeks access to encrypted mobile data from some accused, emphasizing its importance in uncovering the truth.

(With inputs from agencies.)