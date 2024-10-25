Clash in Uttarkashi: Protest Over Alleged Illegal Mosque Construction

Over 200 individuals have been apprehended following a violent protest in Uttarkashi by a Hindu group demanding the destruction of a mosque purportedly built on government land.

The protest, which resulted in injuries to 27 people including seven policemen, was organized by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan and escalated into a clash with the police.

The district authorities affirmed that the mosque stands on private land of the Muslim community, countering the claims made by the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)