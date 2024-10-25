Clash in Uttarkashi: Protest Over Alleged Illegal Mosque Construction
More than 200 people were booked after a protest led by a Hindu outfit turned violent in Uttarkashi. The group demanded the demolition of a mosque they claim is illegally built on government land. The district administration clarified the mosque is on private land belonging to the Muslim community.
Over 200 individuals have been apprehended following a violent protest in Uttarkashi by a Hindu group demanding the destruction of a mosque purportedly built on government land.
The protest, which resulted in injuries to 27 people including seven policemen, was organized by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan and escalated into a clash with the police.
The district authorities affirmed that the mosque stands on private land of the Muslim community, countering the claims made by the protesters.
