Clash in Uttarkashi: Protest Over Alleged Illegal Mosque Construction

More than 200 people were booked after a protest led by a Hindu outfit turned violent in Uttarkashi. The group demanded the demolition of a mosque they claim is illegally built on government land. The district administration clarified the mosque is on private land belonging to the Muslim community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Uttarkashi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:12 IST
Over 200 individuals have been apprehended following a violent protest in Uttarkashi by a Hindu group demanding the destruction of a mosque purportedly built on government land.

The protest, which resulted in injuries to 27 people including seven policemen, was organized by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangathan and escalated into a clash with the police.

The district authorities affirmed that the mosque stands on private land of the Muslim community, countering the claims made by the protesters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

