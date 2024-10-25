Terror Strikes Ankara: PKK Claims Deadly Attack on Defense Firm

A deadly attack claimed by the banned Kurdish militant group, the PKK, targeted a defense company in Ankara on Friday, resulting in at least five fatalities. This marks a heightened tension between Turkiye and the PKK amidst discussions of a potential peace process.

The assault on TUSAS, an aerospace and defense firm, involved two PKK members from their 'Immortal Battalion.' A man and woman assailant commandeered a taxi and stormed the premises with explosives and firearms, causing multiple casualties.

Turkiye responded with aerial strikes on supposed PKK sites in Iraq and Syria. Turkish President Erdogan vowed to eliminate the militant group, while simultaneous arrests of suspected PKK affiliates were conducted across Turkiye.

