Left Menu

Terror Strikes Ankara: PKK Claims Deadly Attack on Defense Firm

A Kurdish militant group, the PKK, has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Ankara's TUSAS defense company headquarters. This assault, involving suicide attackers, left at least five dead and injured over 20 people. In response, Turkiye launched aerial strikes targeting PKK locations in Iraq and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:16 IST
Terror Strikes Ankara: PKK Claims Deadly Attack on Defense Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iraq

A deadly attack claimed by the banned Kurdish militant group, the PKK, targeted a defense company in Ankara on Friday, resulting in at least five fatalities. This marks a heightened tension between Turkiye and the PKK amidst discussions of a potential peace process.

The assault on TUSAS, an aerospace and defense firm, involved two PKK members from their 'Immortal Battalion.' A man and woman assailant commandeered a taxi and stormed the premises with explosives and firearms, causing multiple casualties.

Turkiye responded with aerial strikes on supposed PKK sites in Iraq and Syria. Turkish President Erdogan vowed to eliminate the militant group, while simultaneous arrests of suspected PKK affiliates were conducted across Turkiye.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024